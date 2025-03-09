South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities started coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE:SOBO opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. South Bow has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

