Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $85.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $81.87 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.