Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) vs. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Financial Review

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Weave Communications and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -13.87% -28.37% -10.49% SecureWorks -25.49% -5.71% -3.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weave Communications and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 1 2 1 3.00 SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

Weave Communications currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 51.59%. SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.74%. Given Weave Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than SecureWorks.

This table compares Weave Communications and SecureWorks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $204.31 million 4.08 -$31.03 million ($0.39) -29.39 SecureWorks $365.88 million 2.07 -$86.04 million ($0.99) -8.60

Weave Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Weave Communications has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weave Communications beats SecureWorks on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

