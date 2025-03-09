Comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) & Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Rock Energy Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.29 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 3 1 2.71 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Rock Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $7.19, indicating a potential upside of 219.44%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Rock Energy Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

