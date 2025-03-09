DarioHealth (DRIO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.42. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

