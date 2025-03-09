Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.5 %

Investors Title stock opened at $231.82 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.18.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investors Title Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 73.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 65.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 10.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

