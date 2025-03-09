Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Investors Title Trading Up 0.5 %
Investors Title stock opened at $231.82 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.18.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investors Title
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.