Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.