China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.23 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.