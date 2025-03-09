FG Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

FG Merger’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 10th. FG Merger had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FG Merger’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FGMCU opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. FG Merger has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.90.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

