Kuke Music Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 13th (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th.

Kuke Music Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of KUKE opened at $0.22 on Friday. Kuke Music has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kuke Music as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

