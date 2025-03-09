NextDecade (NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, analysts expect NextDecade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextDecade Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

