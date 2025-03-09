Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $486.81 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.6 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.38.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

