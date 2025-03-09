Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £250,503.44 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.66), for a total value of £250,503.44 ($323,689.68).

Beazley Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 887 ($11.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 835.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 797.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley plc has a 12-month low of GBX 611 ($7.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 925 ($11.95).

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Beazley plc will post 101.6172507 EPS for the current year.

Beazley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

