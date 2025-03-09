Alexander Denny Purchases 15,000 Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Denny acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,972.35).

Apax Global Alpha Trading Down 0.6 %

APAX opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £775.37 million, a PE ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 0.74. Apax Global Alpha has a 1 year low of GBX 131.56 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.08). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.12.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Apax Global Alpha will post 29.4957983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apax Global Alpha

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.