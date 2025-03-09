Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Yaniv Friedman Acquires 111 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman bought 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($193.63).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

LON ITH opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.38 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.80 ($1.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

