Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Yaniv Friedman Acquires 111 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman bought 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($193.63).
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
LON ITH opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.38 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.80 ($1.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66.
About Ithaca Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.