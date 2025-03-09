Quanex Building Products (NX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $382.02 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $953.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

