Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Manhattan Bridge Capital to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.55 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

