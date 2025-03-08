Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as low as $5.00. Sumitomo Heavy Industries shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

