OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and traded as low as $27.06. OBIC Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 198 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

