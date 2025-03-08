Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.28. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 24,576 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XELB shares. Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 236.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

