Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $26.48. Smiths Group shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2,423 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMGZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
