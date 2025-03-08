Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and traded as high as $26.48. Smiths Group shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2,423 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMGZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

