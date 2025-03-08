Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.54 ($7.68) and traded as low as GBX 592 ($7.65). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.70), with a volume of 174,905 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 594.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 584.94.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

