Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$388.41 and traded as high as C$390.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$390.00, with a volume of 140 shares.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$389.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$352.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senvest Capital

In other Senvest Capital news, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$380.10, for a total transaction of C$190,050.00. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

