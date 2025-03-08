NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.29. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 613,143 shares changing hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.