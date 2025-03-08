Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.98. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 3,531 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

