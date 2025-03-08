Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $9.10. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 22,923 shares changing hands.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.1053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

