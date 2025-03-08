Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $7.79. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 24,772 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

