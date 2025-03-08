Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.09 ($5.89) and traded as high as GBX 493.75 ($6.38). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 464 ($6.00), with a volume of 26,327 shares.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 456.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gooch & Housego PLC will post 40.9691418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is presently 300.89%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

