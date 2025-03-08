AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.38. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 24,490 shares traded.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor. The company is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates over 30 drilling rigs It is also involved in the drilling related to potash mining and the development of storage caverns.

Featured Stories

