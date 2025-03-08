Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 108.88 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.55). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 767 shares.

Robinson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.91.

About Robinson

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

