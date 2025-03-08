Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.13. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 2,058 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Socket Mobile worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

