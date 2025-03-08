Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2642 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Performance

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. 17,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,455. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

