Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Soluna and Stronghold Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Soluna
|$39.87 million
|0.22
|-$29.20 million
|($14.56)
|-0.07
|Stronghold Digital Mining
|$79.53 million
|0.67
|-$71.40 million
|($3.70)
|-0.84
Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soluna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soluna and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Soluna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stronghold Digital Mining
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3.00
Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 98.92%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Soluna.
Profitability
This table compares Soluna and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Soluna
|-75.30%
|-45.29%
|-24.41%
|Stronghold Digital Mining
|-11.21%
|13.67%
|3.59%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Stronghold Digital Mining beats Soluna on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
