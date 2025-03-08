Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Stronghold Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Soluna alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $39.87 million 0.22 -$29.20 million ($14.56) -0.07 Stronghold Digital Mining $79.53 million 0.67 -$71.40 million ($3.70) -0.84

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soluna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Soluna has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soluna and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 1 1 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 98.92%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -75.30% -45.29% -24.41% Stronghold Digital Mining -11.21% 13.67% 3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Soluna on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.