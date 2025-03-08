SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $1.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 44,409,278 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPI Energy stock. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) by 1,722.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,348 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned about 0.39% of SPI Energy worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

