Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.32. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 17,235 shares traded.
Orvana Minerals Trading Up 3.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Orvana Minerals
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
