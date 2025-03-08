Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 18.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.1% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 183.95 ($2.38). Approximately 8,024,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,005% from the average daily volume of 726,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.90).

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market capitalization of £711.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

