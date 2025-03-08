CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Acquired Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $14.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.55.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

