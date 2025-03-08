Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

