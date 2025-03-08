OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $11.98. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 7,449 shares.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

