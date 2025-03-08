Helpport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Helpport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Helpport AI Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Get Helpport AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helpport AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Helpport AI during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helpport AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Helpport AI Company Profile

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helpport AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helpport AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.