Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $4.95. Pyxus International shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 8,814 shares changing hands.

Pyxus International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

