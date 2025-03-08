Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.86 and traded as high as $13.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 987,557 shares trading hands.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

