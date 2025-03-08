Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $61.05. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.
Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.
