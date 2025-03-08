ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. 983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.