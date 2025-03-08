Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.
