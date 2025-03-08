10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.
About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.