Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 28% – Here’s What Happened

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
