Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Shares Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) traded up 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.38. 16,434,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 16,715,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

