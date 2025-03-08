Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading Up 8% – Here’s Why

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 5,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Main International ETF Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of -14.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC raised its stake in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the quarter. Main International ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned approximately 69.26% of Main International ETF worth $79,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

