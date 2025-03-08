OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 1,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.